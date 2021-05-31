Leader signs first Aussie distie deal with PatchBox

Considered by the vendor to be a ‘game changer’ for partners in the data centre, racking and networking space.

Credit: Leader

Local IT distributor Leader has inked what it claims is an exclusive Australian distribution agreement with Austrian cabling system vendor PatchBox.

PatchBox’s solution of the same name utilises a retractable, modular cassette-based patching system that the distributor claims replaces the need for conventional cabling.

Chris Sutherland, enterprise product manager of Leader, stated that PatchBox is seen by the distributor as “an absolute game-changer” for partners in the data centre, racking and networking space.

“Through our IT channel, demand has been significant already with multiple partners having started to receive leads from state government, mining and data centre sectors. The innovative retractable cassette design makes it possible to build your own modular purpose build system – saving costs and allowing partners to upgrade at a later stage,” he said.

Julia Parinova, PatchBox key account manager, added that the decision to side with Leader was due to its national presence, its focus on value-adding within the IT channel, as well as its distribution capabilities for the continent.

“PatchBox is very excited to be working closely with Leader to take the Australian market by storm with innovative PatchBox products and bring ease and structure to Australian IT,” she said.

This distribution agreement, which is claimed to be the first in the country, is the latest for Leader, following deals with BitTran earlier in May and Acronis back in March.