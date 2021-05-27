Accenture acquires Australia’s Industrie&Co

The acquisition expands the capabilities of Accenture Cloud First to deliver cloud native services for its clients.

L-R: Matthew Coates (Accenture), Con Zeritis (Industrie&Co). Credit: Accenture

Consulting giant Accenture has acquired Australian digital transformation and technology services company Industrie&Co in a move that expands the global provider’s cloud prowess.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Sydney, with offices in Melbourne, Hong Kong and Singapore, Industrie&Co brings a deep heritage in cloud infrastructure engineering to Accenture.

With 173 employees, Industrie&Co has a history of financial services experience spanning multiple verticals, including banking, payments, wealth management, superannuation, insurance and capital markets.

“The Industrie&Co team brings to Accenture a strong industry footprint and culture of innovation that will enable us to drive growth for our clients,” said Tara Brady, market unit lead for Accenture in Australia and New Zealand. “In the context of a constrained talent market, Industrie&Co’s skills will ensure we are well positioned to continue to accelerate our client’s growth and innovation capabilities.”

The deal, the terms of which have not been disclosed, provides Accenture with a broader comprehensive service suite to offer customers, encompassing capabilities across strategy, design and delivery of cloud products and platforms.

Broadly, the acquisition expands the capabilities of Accenture Cloud First – the multi-service group within Accenture that was formed in 2020 with a $3 billion, three-year investment – to deliver cloud native services for its clients, particularly within financial services, as they increasingly transform into digital businesses and build new digital products and services.

“Cloud engineering is in high-demand as the benefits of cloud are increasingly realised locally and more clients are demanding cloud native solutions built at speed,” said Matt Coates, Cloud First lead for Accenture in Australia and New Zealand.

“Accenture’s cloud first approach is closely aligned with Industrie&Co and the combination of the two firms will ensure our clients maintain a competitive advantage and reap the benefit of seamless, end-to-end cloud capabilities,” he added.

For Con Zeritis, CEO of Industrie&Co, the local player welcomes the opportunity to become part of Accenture.

“We share entrepreneurial values and an ambition to drive innovation, growth and business outcomes. Accenture’s vast client network, global scale and investment in their cloud-first strategy makes for an ideal home to enable us to accelerate our growth objectives for both our clients and team,” Zeritis said.

The deal follows other acquisitions across Australia and New Zealand by Accenture in the past 18 months, including operational technology provider Electro 80, supply chain and logistics consulting firm GRA, cloud-native solutions provider Olikka, SAP and cloud solutions technology firm Zag, data analytics and supply chain management company Icon Integration and business strategy and econometrics firm AlphaBeta.