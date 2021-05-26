Wavelink adds Vocera to portfolio

Ilan Rubin (Wavelink) Credit: Wavelink

Value-added distributor Wavelink has signed a distribution agreement with US-based vendor Vocera Communications in a move designed to “simplify” procurement for Australian healthcare customers.

The deal will give Australian customers access to Vocera’s communication devices, mobile apps and its enterprise-wide clinical workflow Vocera Platform.

According to Vocera, the deal will come with support, professional services and assistance from its own clinical team members.

“The addition of the Vocera Platform will form a cornerstone of our suite of healthcare solutions, enabling us to offer a world-class clinical communication and workflow platform to our Connected Health partners and their customers,” said Ilan Rubin, CEO of Wavelink.

The move follows Wavelink’s decision to split its health business from its traditional IT distribution service as part of an organisational restructure.

As part of the overhaul, the company created Connected Health as a new business unit delivering technology solutions to public and private hospitals in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

According to Vocera, its platform integrates with more than 150 clinical and operational systems, while healthcare professionals can choose appropriate devices for their roles.

“We look forward to enhancing our sales with a local healthcare-focused partner,” said Brent Lang, Chairman and CEO of Vocera. “Leveraging Wavelink’s strong relationships and substantial customer base will ensure Vocera solutions are easily accessible to even more hospitals and aged care facilities in Australia.”