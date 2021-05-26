Ingram Micro shifts ISVs to cloud with Haylix

Haylix provides ISVs with access to a range of support services for AWS, Microsoft Azure, Cloudflare, Datadog and Sitecore.

Ingram Micro has inked a professional services agreement with cloud consulting specialist Haylix to help progress the delivery capabilities for independent software vendors (ISV).

Haylix provides ISVs with access to a range of support services in optimised application architectures for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Cloudflare, Datadog, Sitecore and other platforms. It also provides a process designed to assess, build, and monitor cloud environments.

Ingram Micro A/NZ ‎cloud onboarding manager Tasha Soltonovich said that as more ISVs focus on delivering cloud applications and services, there was a growing demand for specialist development resources.

“In some cases, especially in response to the pandemic and lockdowns, we’ve seen ISVs make rapid moves into the cloud driven by necessity. In such circumstances, there is potential for misconfiguration, sub-optimal service provisioning and even security vulnerabilities,” she said.

“Many aren’t ‘cloud native’, and therefore may need specialist assistance. And for those who haven’t yet made the move, but see the benefits, a helping hand is invaluable in avoiding any pitfalls or security missteps.”

Haylix CEO Thomas Ludbrook added the specialist helps ISVs build and enhance cloud applications through DevOps services, best practice alignment, ongoing maintenance and modernisation.

“This leaves the ISV free to focus on innovation and business growth, rather than technical or structural challenges,” Ludbrook said.

“Our cloud infrastructure services are entrenched with DevOps engineering DNA which extends across deployment and maintenance, along with a ‘security first’ mindset.

“We offer proven capabilities in maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure and can assist in establishing secure, optimal environments for those ISVs migrating to the cloud platform of their choice.”

Ingram Micro Cloud Director Trent Gomersall added the distributor's partnership with Haylix will further enable the ISV community with a set of tools and services, which accelerate their ability to create value with software, rather than spending time on administrative issues.

“This helps them scale into new markets, setting the scene for growth without the growing pains,” he said.