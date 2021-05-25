Mia Distribution cuts deal with Ribbon in Australia

Mia Distribution will now look to offer one-stop UC solutions wrapped around the Ribbon Communications product stack.

Credit: Dreamstime

Local unified communications technology distributor Mia Distribution has inked a direct distribution deal in Australia with US-based communications software, IP and optical networking solutions vendor Ribbon Communications.

Mia Distribution said the new partnership would enable it to offer its service provider partners with critical core voice infrastructure and, with the vendor's Ribbon Connect offering, virtualised unified communications (UC) and Microsoft Teams direct routing licensing on a per-consumption model.

Mia Distribution will now look to offer one-stop UC solutions wrapped around the Ribbon Communications product stack, including hardware endpoints, call termination services (CTS) for Teams direct routing, contact centre solutions and analytics, all of which the distributor said would offer value creation to channel partners looking to consume cloud UC and calling services.

The distributor will host a series of training days and partner webinars in the coming weeks to demonstrate the Ribbon Communications solutions and value proposition.

Mia Distribution said it could also offer partner access to presale engagement and product training through Ribbon’s partner portal.

“We are very proud to put our name alongside Ribbon Communications and look forward to educating and enabling our partner community to make the most of their product line-up to ensure their go-to-market offerings are at the forefront of their end-users' enterprise and UC requirements,” the distributor said in a statement.

In July last year, Mia Distribution launched a then-new business unit, dubbed Channel UC, specialising in voice enablement for the reseller channel, representing an end-to-end offering at least two years in the making.

The so-called Channel UC program was the result of partnerships with a number of global technology providers, including Eclipse UC, powered by Centile Telecom applications, along with Zoom, RingCentral, and involving a recent launch of Microsoft Teams direct routing-as-a-service to channel partners.

In February this year, the distributor launched a partner program dedicated to partners selling unified communications (UC) hardware.

Known as the Tranquility Program, the scheme was designed to provide a hardware-as-a-service financing model for resellers, spanning brands such as Jabra, Yealink, CommBox and EnGenius.