Dialpad bolsters Aussie channel team

Credit: Credit: 37752534 © Tomas Griger | Dreamstime.com

Artificial intelligence (AI) communications and collaboration vendor Dialpad has made a series of hires to boost its local channel team in Australia.

The company has appointed former Arrow ECS channel development manager Roger Rivera as its regional channel manager.

Based in Sydney, Rivera has more than 11 years of channel experience in Australia, leading Arrow’s Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider business and also serving five years at Avnet Technology Solutions.

Dialpad has also hired Niall Madden as regional channel manager, a move that makes him the vendor’s first employee in Melbourne.

Madden was previously national partner manager for Vodafone’s inside channel team.

The final appointment sees Cheyne Egelton join Dialpad as business development representative with a focus on small businesses and mid-market companies.

“I am delighted to welcome Niall, Roger and Cheyne to the Dialpad team,” said Gerard D’Onofrio, Australia country manager for Dialpad.



“Together, Niall and Roger have the perfect combination of cloud and telephony experience to up-level the Dialpad channel program like never before. Given the massive potential of the SMB market, having Cheyne on board to focus on those businesses exclusively is a great opportunity and I’m excited to see what we will accomplish.”

Dialpad recently entered Australian shores on the back of a reseller agreement with Untangled ICT and a master agent partnership with Tradewinds.

To date, Australian customers include Xero, Bing Lee, Deputy and Randstad Australia.







