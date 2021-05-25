APC by Schneider appoints MMEM as distributor

Joseph Vijay (APC) Credit: Christine Wong

APC by Schneider Electric has appointed MM Electrical Merchandising (MMEM) as a new distributor for Australia.

MMEM, which specialises in electrical, communications and data, solar, lighting and electrical components and equipment in Australia, will now house APC equipment across 17 of its distribution centres.

The new portfolio will consist of UPS up to 40KVA, Racks and PDUs and APC’s micro data centre solutions.

“We’re delighted to welcome MMEM aboard as a distribution partner of record,” said Joseph Vijay, general manager of channel and alliances for Schneider Electric’s IT division in the Pacific region.

“The partnership represents a major step we have taken to expand our area of service so that electricians can be better supported with more localised access to our products and solutions.

“We have noticed a burgeoning demand for the smarter industry, autonomous infrastructure and sustainable energy solutions both globally and in Australia, especially in the space of electrical technology and operational technology.”

According to Vijay, APC is now growing its local team and launching a new Industrial Edge program with dedicated training and solution workshops.

“The collaboration between MMEM and APC came about naturally, given the partnership between MMEM and Schneider spans decades resulting in a strong alignment between the two companies, especially when it comes to our commitment to advancing the development of data centres and Industrial Edge,” said Rupert Blatch, MMEM executive general manager of commercial.

“As a proud distribution partner, we’re pleased to see APC being featured on our shelves as a flagship brand for our data and communications business, and looking forward to deepening our collaboration in the future.”