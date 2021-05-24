TPG legacy cloud service hit by cyber attack

TPG stand Credit: TPG

TPG Telecom has admitted its cloud hosting service TrustedCloud has been hit by a cyber attack, leading to the access of two customers’ details.

Formerly Wavenet, TrustedCloud is TPG’s legacy IntraPower product, which was acquired in 2011. According to the publicly listed telco, TrustedCloud uses legacy IT systems, which were already in the process of being decommissioned and is scheduled to be closed by the end of August 2021.

There are only a few remaining customers using the TrustedCloud service, TPG told shareholders.

TPG added that the attack was isolated to TrustedCloud’s standalone environment, which is separate from its telecommunications networks and other systems.

“The incident has not impacted customers from any of our other brands, products or services,” TPG added.

“We have notified and have been working with the two impacted customers and continue to provide them with information and assistance.

“We have notified the relevant government authorities and we have engaged external cyber security experts to assist with management of the incident. We have introduced measures to improve the security of the TrustedCloud service.”

As a result of the incident, TPG said it had increased the cyber security defences across our entire business.

The news comes weeks after Melbourne-based telecommunications provider Schepisi Communications fell victim to a cyber attack, potentially exposing information associated with tens of thousands of SIM cards.