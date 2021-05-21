NBN resellers warned to keep pace with capacity demand

Credit: Supplied

The commissioner of the Australian consumer watchdog has warned National Broadband Network (NBN) retail service providers (RSPs) to keep pace with demand when it comes to how much capacity they buy from the network wholesaler.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) latest quarterly NBN Wholesale Market Indicators Report showed that RSPs acquired slightly more bandwidth in the March 2021 quarter, which led to total Connectivity Virtual Circuit (CVC) per user increasing marginally from 2.44Mbps to 2.54Mbps.

“It’s important that retail service providers acquire CVC capacity in line with the growth and features of their customers’ services, to ensure consumers receive the service they are paying for,” ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey said.

The data also indicated that wholesale market shares remained fairly stable in the March quarter, with only Telstra’s share falling slightly from 45.5 per cent to 45.1 per cent.

Smaller retail service providers now acquire 7.8 per cent of all services, up from 7.5 per cent in December 2020 and 6.2 per cent in March 2020.

Moreover, the number of wholesale access seekers connecting to all 121 NBN points of interconnection remained unchanged in the March quarter, and at least 11 providers were acquiring wholesale services from the network's builder, NBN Co, at all of the points of interconnection.

The wholesale trends come amid a backdrop of significant take up by end customers of very high speed services in the March 2021 quarter, while nearly 8.3 million broadband services are now connected to the NBN.

The latest report showed that, by and large, more than half a million Australian households moved to faster NBN plans in the March 2021 quarter.

The number of ‘Home Superfast’ services (250Mbps) increased from 11,136 in December 2020 to almost 490,000 in March 2021. The number of ‘Home Ultrafast’ connections (500-1000Mbps) grew from 9,924 to almost 83,000 in the same period.

“More than two-thirds of all NBN connections now relate to services of 50Mbps or above, and about 17 per cent of customers are using 100Mbps or above,” Brakey said.

While the uptake of higher speed products is somewhat essential to the success of NBN Co’s long-term business plan, Brakey cautioned NBN customers against upping their speed tier just for the sake of it.

“Before moving to higher speed services, the ACCC recommends that consumers consider the value of new promotions, how long they run for, and how they align with their particular needs,” Brakey said. “Many consumers will continue to be adequately served running multiple devices on plans with speeds of 50Mbps or below.”

However, there were almost 465,000 fewer ‘Home Fast’ (100Mbps) and 100/40Mbps services in operation on the NBN in the March 2021 quarter, partly due to the end of a particular promotion, according to the latest figures.

The ACCC noted that NBN Co has since introduced other promotions aimed at even higher speeds.

“New incentives offered by NBN Co have enabled retailers to allow consumers to trial or shift to higher speed services, particularly services with very high speeds of 250Mbps or above,” Brakey said.