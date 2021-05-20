Karl Sice assumes GM role at Arrow A/NZ

Karl Sice (Arrow) Credit: Arrow

Arrow has appointed Karl Sice as general manager of Enterprise Computing Solutions across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), replacing Andrew Assad who exited the distributor in February.

ARN can reveal that Sice will assume the position effective 1 June, vacating his current role as country business leader of Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise in the process.

“We are pleased to welcome Karl Sice to the Arrow family, a true sales and technology professional who brings decades of experience leading and building sales, operations and other teams at major companies in different industries,” said Eric Nowak, president of Enterprise Computing Solutions across EMEA and A/NZ at Arrow.

Sice - inducted into the ARN Hall of Fame in 2017 - joins the business following management positions at ALE, ASI Solutions and Winc, previously Staples. Prior to this, Sice was general manager of Acronis across Pacific and A/NZ, having also held sales and director roles at Gartner and Sun Microsystems respectively.

“Karl combines extensive international leadership skills working across Asia Pacific and the United States, with strong business relationships in A/NZ,” Nowak added. “His breadth of experience will add great value to our customers, and continue moving Arrow forward in this key strategic region.”

The appointment comes days after Arrow signed a distribution agreement with automation vendor Puppet spanning both sides of the Tasman.

As reported by ARN, the alliance comes amid efforts for the vendor to on-board more channel partners in the local market, aligned to the goal of capitalising on increased compliance demand. This is in addition to a recent sync up with cloud data protection and management solutions vendor Druva for Australian and Kiwi markets.

Meanwhile in November 2020, Arrow on-boarded AppViewX in a move which represented the US-based software vendor’s first distribution agreement in A/NZ.

As reported by ARN, AppViewX’s solutions span modular, low-code IT orchestration for certificate and key lifecycle automation and infrastructure orchestration, in addition to Internet of Things (IoT) and DevOps security solutions via a library of pre-built tasks and workflows. Other recent vendor agreements during the past 12 months include RiskIQ, SecureAuth and Illumio.

In New Zealand, the business appointed Harold Leaupepe as country manager for enterprise computing solutions business, effective July 2020.