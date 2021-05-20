CDM Solutions wins Juniper gig with VicTrack

Credit: Dreamstime

Communications Design & Management (CDM) has won a contract to overhaul the network for VicTrack, the owner of Victoria’s railway and tram lines, networks and infrastructure.

The state-owned company has tapped CDM to replace its legacy Juniper Networks infrastructure with the vendor’s latest offerings.

These include the MX Series Universal Routing Platform, with a MX10003 router deployed at the core, while MX204 solutions were deployed as aggregation and internet gateway routers.

For the access layer, VicTrack simplified its architecture by eliminating overlays, with Juniper’s ACX5000, ACX2200, ACX2100 and ACX500 Universal Metro Routers deployed across its network.

This was all while maintaining Juniper’s MX and ACX platforms. However, the vendor claimed this will enable VicTrack to “digitise to meet the needs of its business”.

As well as the transport network, VicTrack also has an extensive telecommunication network along the rail corridor that includes nearly 3,000km of fibre.

“The ongoing upgrades will lead to improved network reliability and scalability, as well as simplified network management and operations,” said Bruce Moore, executive general manager of VicTrack.

“Through this network refresh, we are confident in growing VicTrack’s position as a leader in the transport and telecommunications sector, crucial to helping us drive future growth. Alongside Juniper, we remain committed toward providing our customers with leading transportation and communication offerings, experiences and solutions for time to come.”

CDM recently won the Juniper Partner Award for Security Partner of the Year due to to its tally over the year in terms of overall security revenue, revenue growth, customer acquisition and certifications.