ConnectWise launches cyber security-focused partner program

Jason Magee (ConnectWise) Credit: ConnectWise

Business automation software provider ConnectWise has launched a new partner program focused on helping partners develop cyber security divisions.

Targeted at technology solution providers (TSPs) and managed service providers (MSPs), the new program will give partners their own development manager and no-cost internal use licenses.

It will also provide market development funds, a free marketing concierge and its own security capabilities which stem from its acquisitions of Perch Security and StratoZen

According to ConnectWise, the program will allow TSPs to build a “more strategic, trusted relationship with their clients, to provide a world-class experience for partners and their clients”.

In addition, it will allow partners to introduce new value-added services to their clients while accelerating business growth.

“Back in 2018, we told our partners that cybersecurity was the next frontier, the next big revenue opportunity,” said ConnectWise CEO Jason Magee.

“Partners told us they would value more proactive sales support on their journey to build leading cyber security practices, which is why our first priority with our new Partner Program is in this area. In addition to the partner development manager, a key differentiator of our program is the investment we have made to help TSPs establish and grow their cybersecurity business.”

Speaking in 2018, the-then CEO of ConnectWise Arnie Bellini said there was a “great opportunity in the managed technology space”, calling security “an area in which partners can succeed”.

“I encourage you to diversify and take your skill-set beyond where it is today and start building out cyber security practices,” he told partners at the vendor’s IT Nation Connect conference in 2018.