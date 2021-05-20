Leader links up with BitTitan

BitTitan’s MigrationWiz is now available through the Leader cloud platform.

Local IT distributor Leader has signed an Australian distribution agreement with migration tool provider BitTitan, bringing the vendor’s fully automated, software-as-a-service (SaaS) migration solution MigrationWiz to its partner network.

According to Leader managing director Theo Kristoris, the biggest bottleneck for IT resellers in cloud for business is migrating small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) from on-premises to the cloud.

“BitTitan makes it fast and easy. We are the only Microsoft indirect CSP [cloud solution provider] distributor that is truly national...and we have best reach to resellers nationally. BitTitan will help them so much to grow,” Kristoris told ARN.

For Hanh Tran, Leader cloud sales manager, the new partnership will enable Leader’s partners to optimise time and resources transitioning end customers from on-premises to cloud with ease.

“We are seeing many traditional IT resellers transition to MSPs [managed service providers],” Tran said. “Leader is proud to be [a] Microsoft CSP distributor and we are proud to release [the] BitTitan suite of products that will help these resellers transition their end users from on-premises to cloud in a fast and easy way.

“BitTitan, the global leader in migration automations, along with Leader’s cloud portfolio, will enable our partners to provide end-to-end solutions to transition customers to capitalise on rapid digital transformation,” Tran added.

With the distribution partnership a done deal, BitTitan’s MigrationWiz is now available through the Leader cloud platform, giving partners can access to what Leader refers to as an easy-to use, fast, and fully remote migration solution for growing their cloud services business.

With the offering, Leader partners now also have the ability to migrate the full suite of Microsoft Teams data, as well as create and manage migrations to a hybrid exchange environment.

“BitTitan is thrilled to partner with Leader, a premier solution focused cloud distributor in Australia,” said Lon Clark, BitTitan’s global channel sales senior director. “Given Leader’s commitment to helping partners grow their business and profitability, this is a natural partnership for BitTitan.

“Together, we are making it easier than ever for partners to scale their Business,” he added.

