DCI spends $70M on new Adelaide data centre

Will use waterless cooling in an effort to make it SA’s “most energy-efficient” data centre.

Malcolm Roe (DCI) Credit: DCI

DCI Data Centres is to invest $70 million in building a new 4MW facility in Adelaide, in a move it claims will create the most energy-efficient data centre in South Australia.

Based at DCI’s Kidman Park site, the facility is claimed to be DCI’s first purpose-built Tier-Ready III / IV secure cloud edge data centre.

DCI told ARN that the new centre would use waterless cooling technology and have a power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.25kW average per year.

Explaining this, DCI said: “So for every 1kW of energy delivered to the computer equipment in the data centre, 1.25kW is used by the data centre. The current data centres in South Australia available for commercial use have annual average PUE above 1.5 and some exceed 2.0.”

Once the facility is built, DCI’s Kidman site will have a total 5.4 MW power capacity.

“We are impressed that South Australia continues to lead the way in supporting industries to collaborate and innovate which has stimulated demand -- hence our decision to invest in this state,” said Malcolm Roe, DCI CEO for Australia and New Zealand.

“It is forecasted that $3 billion will be spent on digital infrastructure this year in Australia alone, and DCI is proud to be investing more than $70 million into South Australia.”

Roe added that the centre would be used for verticals such as defence, space and hi-tech industries. The new data centre will begin construction over the coming weeks and be completed by mid-2022.

The investment pales in comparison to DCI's recent pledge to build a new Sydney data centre, which is set to cost up to $400 million and have a power capacity of 36MW.

The project is the second announced since Roe took over leadership of DCI last year after the company absorbed his edge computing start-up Open Edge.



