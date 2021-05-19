GSIs score big as SAP honours A/NZ partners

Deloitte, PwC and Accenture walk away with most awards for 2021

Mark Hettler (SAP) Credit: SAP

SAP has handed out awards for its top-performing partners in Australia and New Zealand for 2021.

Hosted at an event held within its Sydney headquarters, the awards recognise SAP’s top partners for excellence in customer service, innovation, technology and services, as well as in solution-specific areas.

Global systems integrators Deloitte, PwC and Accenture walked away with the most honours.

For Deloitte, the big winner of the day, awards included New Zealand Partner of the Year and the categories of Success Factors, Digital Supply Chain and S/4HANA/Digital Transformation.

PwC meanwhile won in the Strategic Industry categories of Finance and Energy/Resources, as Accenture took home the equivalent prizes in Consumer Services and Public Sector.

Fellow GSI DXC Technology scooped the award for Mid-Market industry. Perth’s Dyflex gained the award for Partner of the Year – Western Australia.

Sydney’s Fair Consulting was named Partner of the Year in the Customer Experience segment, as Melbourne’s ExceleratedS2P took the honour for Intelligent Spend Management.

Austrian-founded software testing company Tricentis won Partner of the Year – Business Technology Platform as performance and management specialist Bluetree gained Partner of the Year – Service Delivery.

Melbourne's Bourne Digital was handed the Partner of the Year award for Innovation as Acclimation won the gong for Business ByDesign.

Finally, Australia-wide MicroChannel was named Partner of the Year - Business One for being a “key growth accelerator for SAP globally”.

“SAP congratulates our leading partners on their success in what has been an unpredictable year. These awards are a testament to the vital role our partners have played in helping customers innovate, grow and simplify processes, particularly against the hurdles presented by COVID-19,” said Mark Hettler, head of partners and channels at SAP Australia and New Zealand.

“Our partners will be integral to our future success and we believe there are strong growth opportunities in this market for our ecosystem as it helps our customers transition to the cloud and our Rise with SAP offering.”