Australia’s Service Line Solutions snapped up by Thirdera in APAC push

Uriah Jacobs (Thirdera) Credit: Supplied

US-based ServiceNow integration and professional services provider Thirdera is making a push for the Asia Pacific market with the acquisition of Australian ServiceNow specialist Service Line Solutions (SLS).

SLS, a ServiceNow Elite-level partner, has offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Bengaluru, India. Like Thirdera, SLS specialises in ServiceNow professional services, as well as managed services, platform management and application management relating to the digital workflow software vendor’s offering.

The company is said to have completed over 250 ServiceNow projects in Asia Pacific, with its business doubling in size from Spring 2020 to Spring 2021.

Headquartered in Virginia, US, Thirdera is also an Elite-level ServiceNow partner, consulting on the entire portfolio of the vendor’s product stack.

It is hoped the acquisition will provide Thirdera with a strong foundation for growth in the Asia Pacific region, while bringing a high-quality technical capability, development expertise and business process consulting practice to the Thirdera business.

Although the value of the deal remain undisclosed, the terms of the agreement will see SLS staff become Thirdera employees, including the company’s founders.

“We’re incredibly excited to have SLS join our team as we continue to create the next level of ServiceNow solutions for clients,” Thirdera CEO Jason Wojahn said. “We plan to invest significantly in growing our resources not only in the APAC region but across the globe.”

Uriah Jacobs, former Asia Pacific sales vice president of cloud services specialist Cloud Sherpas, has been appointed to lead the combined business' growth across the Asia Pacific region.

Cloud Sherpas, at which Jacobs spent more than four years, was acquired by Accenture in 2015. Following the completion of the acquisition, Jacobs spent several years as an executive in Accenture’s ServiceNow practice, leaving his role as Accenture managing director, ServiceNow platform lead – growth market, in August last year.

“ServiceNow has become the connective tissue between disparate systems and the orchestrator of workflows within the organisation. We are ecstatic to bring our ServiceNow expertise to clients in this region,” Jacobs said.

The deal comes as adoption of the ServiceNow platform grows worldwide, according to Thirdera, with companies ramping up their use of digital systems in response to the pandemic. The growth in this space is creating opportunities for partners like Thirdera and SLS.

“Demand for the platform in APAC is at an all-time high, and SLS, given our expertise and alignment with Thirdera, is in a strong position to capitalise,” SLS co-founders Girish Ramkrishnani and Krutik Patel said in a joint statement.

“We look forward to joining the Thirdera team to bring the unique capabilities of the ServiceNow platform to more organisations in the Asia Pacific region,” the pair added.