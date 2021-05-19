Mac Centre sinks teeth into Apple enterprise reseller certification

Credit: Photo 22240623 © Xi Zhang | Dreamstime.com

Apple services provider Mac Centre has earned the Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller (AAER) certification with the tech giant, improving its position in the enterprise space.



“The AAER certification is about Apple checking that we’re doing them to a certain high standard. But that validation is important for customers, especially larger corporates, that we’re operating at international best practice,” Santos said to ARN.

“So it opens up opportunities for us to win new customers who aren’t already working with us, or who are looking at suitable partners to help implement, manage and scale their Apple fleet.”

The provider has been an Apple procurement partner for businesses over nearly 20 years, with the last five also seeing it flesh out its services offering.

“Mac Centre has consistently demonstrated our ability to provide and support the full range of Apple products and platforms, enabling enterprise customers to maximise innovation, reduce complexity and increase cost efficiencies," Santos said.

"As organisations embrace technology choice programs, becoming an AAER means Mac Centre is well positioned to help enterprises adopt Apple technology as part of modern workplace transformations.”

Mark Santos (Mac Centre)

Additionally, Santos said Mac Centre had to undergo a “rigorous” certification process, which looked at the provider’s ability to provide customers with support across full lifecycles of products.



That process, he claimed, is via invitation and looks at the provider’s historical successes working with enterprise organisations, as well as its strategies and investments across sales and technical capabilities to drive Apple growth.

“We are delighted to have met the very high bar that Apple sets and believe this is testament to the dedication and passion of the entire Mac Centre team,” he said.

In a post on the Mac Centre website, Santos added that the provider will also continue to “heavily” invest in new offerings, such as professional services programs to accelerate Mac adoption, as well as supporting growing fleet sizes with expanded integration capabilities, device management, managed services and security solutions.