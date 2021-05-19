Nexon serves Dynamics 365 to refresh Subway franchisee cooperative IPC

Nexon will manage and deploy Microsoft Dynamics 365 customer service, Microsoft Portals, Business Central, Power BI and Power Apps across 3400 Subway outlets.

Credit: Dreamstime

Nexon Asia Pacific has landed a five-year deal using Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Subway franchisee cooperative Independent Purchasing Company (IPC) Asia Pacific as part of its management systems refresh.

IPC Asia Pacific is the purchasing, supply chain and services company responsible for negotiating supply contracts, managing deliveries, providing technology and support services for more than 3400 Subway restaurants within the Asia Pacific region.

The new partnership will include the deployment and management of Microsoft Dynamics 365 customer service, Microsoft Portals, Business Central, Power BI and Power Apps across Subway restaurants.

The new management system is designed to be integrated with every touchpoint of the business, from accounting, to supply chain, retail technology, loyalty, communications, contracts and procurement teams, right through to a sandwich cost calculator that enables the business to determine the cost of any sub - six-inches or footlong.

The Microsoft Gold partner was selected following a market review process, leading IPC towards selecting the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform to replace its existing business applications.

Nexon CEO Barry Assaf said the partnership was a testament to the innovative forethought of its expert team who provide a strategic understanding across all technology streams, which will benefit IPC Asia Pacific.

Microsoft Australia senior director of small, medium and corporate business Phil Goldie added it was Nexon’s innovative proof of concept, which helped secure the partnership with IPC Asia Pacific.

“We were impressed by Nexon’s concepts which really demonstrated the power of Microsoft Dynamics 365,” Goldie said. “Access to data is the key to successful digital transformation, and by leveraging Dynamics 365, IPC Asia Pacific will gain more immediate insights – further helping them to optimise operations and ensure customer satisfaction.”

IPC CEO Duane Barber believes Nexon’s approach will completely transform the organisation’s internal operations, building an innovative technology stack that will enable IPC to continue to leverage cloud-based solutions through a flexible and extensible platform.

“As one of the largest buyers of food and services across the region, access to real-time data is critical in our decision making,” Barber said.

“This platform is the next phase in our strategic vision to ensure that we will meet the demands of the franchisee of the future. Transformation of our core platforms is key to this evolution.”