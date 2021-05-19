Baidam helps Superloop stop 'chasing ghosts'

Dee Clinton (Vectra AI) Credit: Vectra A

Brisbane-based IT services provider Baidam Solutions has won a gig to deploy Vectra AI’s behavioural detection and response solutions for Australian network provider Superloop.

Baidam will deliver Vectra's artificial intelligence platform Cognito, with the vendor claiming the partnership with Baidam will allow Superloop to expand its security capabilities to existing and future customers.

According to the network provider's head of security and IT Jason Veness, the solution has reduced the number of false security positives for the company.

“[It’s] allowing us to spend our security operation hours more effectively to mitigate threats versus chasing ghosts,” he said.

“By partnering with Vectra, we are continuing to shift from static pattern-based threat detection to behavioural detection and response capabilities in our security operations. This partnership allows us to go beyond industry standards, ensuring better protection for our products and in turn, our customers," he added.

Meanwhile, Vectra's head of Asia-Pacific partner alliances Dee Clinton said the Cognito platform has "hit the ground running", while also improving internal operational efficiencies so Superloop's security team can manage their time more effecitvely.

The gig marks Baidam and Vectras’ first joint customer win since the two officially partnered at the end of last year.

“The partnership between Baidam Solutions and Vectra AI has developed strongly over the past 12 months,” said Baidam CEO Phillip Jenkinson.

Baidam, which recently teamed up with Wesley Mission Queensland to ‘bridge the gap’ with Indigenous representation in the IT sector, said it would also work with Vectra to address the issue in the industry.