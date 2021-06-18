Partner Spotlight: Western Australia's Epic IT

What is the “it” factor that drives this North Perth MSP?

Greg Markowski (Epic IT) Credit: Epic IT

The ‘Partner Spotlight’ series explores partners operating in the local channel landscape right around the country, from Cape York to Hobart, Byron Bay to Fremantle and beyond. In this edition, we focus on Queensland and North Perth-based managed services provider (MSP) Epic IT.

When starting up an MSP, owners can sometimes feel like they have faith no more. However, as long as they can grab the "it" factor, they can find success. For Epic IT, this "it" factor comes down to its connections with vendors, clients and its employees.

Epic IT got its start in late 2003 and began its life as a one stop shop helmed by Greg Markowski, where he started doing as much work as possible.

“Initially I did anything from setting up small Wi-Fi networks to web development to even at one stage, developing and running an online computer store which actually did quite well, all out of my living room," he said to ARN.

“Eventually I had to choose what to focus on, so I focused on being a managed services provider and began renting a very small office in Balcatta.”

After starting up, Markowski was doing a quote for a job in North Perth and noticed an empty office next door. While he wasn’t successful on the job, he did manage to snag the office space, moving in just two weeks later.

Not only does it have access to main arteries and freeways for travel and free additional overflow parking and staff, but it is also located close to a great café and a decent pub, Markowski added.

As for the short and sweet name behind the MSP, Markowski cites two sources of inspiration. The first, he claimed, was from his sense of wanderlust.

“I came up with the name while I was on a two-year working holiday in Europe, staying in a small town outside of London called Epping,” he said.

“As is the case with most young and inexperienced startup owners, it all started with name and logo design, before I even worked out what I was going to sell, and I wanted to name a business that reminded me of my travels.”

The second source comes from the American rock band Faith No More’s 1989 hit Epic, as Markowski claimed he was a huge fan of the song.

“I did second guess the name after a few years, when the word 'epic' became too mainstream,” he added. “Anyway, I stuck with it.”

In the MSP’s more recent years, the business has been security-focused, but is still happy to work with most businesses between 10 to 300 users with its 18-strong workforce.

Making the jump from 15 employees to 18 however was a difficult time for Epic IT, as it occurred in a short period time while the business was handling some significant client acquisitions.

Markowski said the MSP introduced services processes and had to refresh its approach to service desk management to improve scalability and management.

By doing so, the MSP “significantly” increased its capacity to service more and larger clients than from before.

Within that capacity, Epic IT has worked with servicing companies with sensitive data handling, such as in the health and finance sectors, as well as the not-for-profit sector

The MSP also has a strong connection to Microsoft, with the vendor being one of Epic IT’s largest for over 15 years. As part of that connection, it was chosen by the tech giant in November 2020 to launch a co-operative marketing campaign to promote its managed security solution.

Epic IT’s success isn’t just relegated to its Microsoft connections either, as Markowksi claimed the MSP has made year-on-year growth in turnover since day one.

“We have gone from a small business turning over $15,000 to $20,000 annually — barely paying the house bills — to now delivering a multi-million turnover of over $3 million per year and rapidly growing by 15 per cent to 20 per cent each year,” he said.

This makes up another part of Epic IT’s broader success journey. Yet another element, according to Markowski, includes the MSP’s through strong relationships with its clients.

“We are still supporting the first clients we ever onboarded – over 15 year ago,” he said. “We treat all client systems as if they were our own. We have scheduled regular catch ups with clients both during work time and after hours via events like footy games.

“Clients know we genuinely care about their IT along with the success of their business, and they appreciate it. We may not be perfect and like other businesses, we do make our mistakes but with us we don’t stop caring and we are always accountable.”

Looking back on his career, Markowski thinks he might have jumped the gun on running his own business, as he believes he may have found success sooner rather than later.

"I feel I may have forced myself to re-invent the wheel on too many occasions rather than replicate the successful things other businesses were already doing," he admitted. “But that may have had a varying result.

“In all, I am quite happy how things have transpired and the way — and order — I did them.”

Meanwhile, the view head, for Markowksi, is all about scale.

“We are very excited about our current growth, direction and potential to scale further,” he said. “With the recent additions to the team we are very confident that not only the growth will continue but we also have the right personnel to support it.

“Soon we will be looking for a new home as the current office reaches capacity. This will no doubt mark the beginning of another exciting chapter for the business.”

Want to be featured in 'Partner Spotlight'? Send an email to Sasha_Karen@IDG.com with the contact details of the partner you’d like to nominate for us to profile.

