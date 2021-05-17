Regional Cisco security boss Steve Moros heads to Proofpoint

Steve Moros (Proofpoint) Credit: Proofpoint

Cisco veteran Steve Moros has left the networking vendor after 20 years to join Proofpoint.

Moros, who was most recently Cisco’s director of cyber security for Australia and New Zealand will now lead Proofpoint’s Asia-Pacific Advanced Technology Group.

In his new role, he will be tasked with security awareness training, email fraud detection, web isolation and zero-trust networking products across the APAC region.

Moros first joined Cisco in 2000 as an account director for banking, having spent the previous three years at Intel.

In 2015, he was promoted to client executive for Commonwealth Bank before taking on the role as cyber security lead in 2018.

“Proofpoint’s unique people-centric approach to cyber security offers organisations new and unparalleled protection and visibility for their greatest security and compliance risk—their people,” Moros said.

“Proofpoint’s amazing corporate culture was a key motivator for joining the team. I look forward to bringing award-winning solutions to market, to help regional organisations navigate a complex and ever-evolving cyber threat landscape to better protect their business and their customers.”

The appointment follows the ascension of Proofpoint's channel director for A/NZ, Johann Ramchandra, to the cyber security vendor's new senior director of channel sales across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

It also comes hot on the heels of private equity firm Thoma Bravo buying Proofpoint for about US$12.3 billion.