Ingram Micro deepens Sophos partnership with Connect Flex A/NZ push

Ingram Micro is already one of Sophos’ leading cloud partner distributors worldwide.

Natasha Lambert (Sophos) Credit: Supplied

Ingram Micro has expanded its partnership with cyber security vendor Sophos in a move that will see the distributor working to recruit new managed service providers (MSPs) to the Sophos MSP Connect Flex program.

Ingram Micro is already one of Sophos’ leading cloud partner distributors worldwide, however the new initiative is expected to expand Sophos’ reach across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

The Sophos MSP Connect Flex program is designed specifically for MSPs and provides the option to integrate service-based pricing into a single monthly billing report delivered through the Sophos Central Partner Dashboard.

With MSP Connect Flex, partners have control over how and where licences are distributed, as well as the flexibility to offer competitive pricing that maximises margins.

Credit: Ingram Micro Trent Gomersall (Ingram Micro)

“Resellers across A/NZ and indeed around the world recognise the considerable opportunity they have in providing their end users with unimpeachable cybersecurity solutions,” Ingram Micro Australia cloud services director Trent Gomersall said. “Those who aren’t yet on board with Sophos can align themselves with the vendor and start delivering managed security solutions based on its proven technology.”

“Of course, good security isn’t about spending alone – it is about selecting and implementing solutions which appropriately mitigate the risks faced by individual businesses.

“By adding Sophos to their inventory, resellers in Australia and New Zealand have a recognised name capable of effectively combating threats which are now a daily part of doing business,” he added.

For Natasha Lambert, Sophos A/NZ channel sales director, the move to deepen the vendor’s partnership with Ingram Micro in the local market is part of an effort to ramp up growth via the MSP ecosystem in the local market.

“The increased sophistication of ransomware and other cybersecurity threats, combined with the ongoing issue of trying to attract and retain skilled cyber security personnel, has seen organisations turn to external experts such as MSPs,” Lambert said.

“This trend has helped drive Sophos MSP business growth in A/NZ significantly in the past year and we are now looking to accelerate this growth through Ingram Micro.

“With Ingram Micro’s expertise in the cloud partner space coupled with the success of our alliance overall, it makes perfect business sense to join forces to expand Sophos MSP Connect Flex in Australia and New Zealand,” she said.

In early May, Ingram Micro signed a global distribution deal with robotic process automation (RPA) software vendor UiPath for its entire product portfolio, covering both Australia and New Zealand.

In March, Amazon Web Services (AWS) inked a new global strategic collaboration agreement with Ingram Micro Cloud under a multi-year joint investment deal.

The deal expanded on an existing collaboration agreement between the two companies and will broadly see Ingram Micro Cloud bolster relationships with system integrators (SIs) and value-added resellers (VARs) for AWS through partner enablement and support initiatives.