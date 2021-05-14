Snowflake nabs Rubrik A/NZ channel manager for regional partner push

Credit: Photo 173489517 © Andreistanescu | Dreamstime.com

Cloud data warehousing company Snowflake has appointed former Rubrik A/NZ channel manager Nick Laidler as its channel manager for Australia and New Zealand to accelerate its focus on regional partners.



Based in Melbourne, Laidler will be responsible for assisting partners with training, technical support, and sales enablement, and will work alongside will work alongside Alana Sahakian, channels and alliances manager for A/NZ, and Guy Baldwin, director of alliances and channels for Asia Pacific and Japan.

He comes into the position with over 10 years' experience in the tech industry. With his most recent role with Rubrik, Laidler drove the company’s regional partner business growth with alliances, distributors, resellers and global system integrators across the region, according to Snowflake.

In addition, he also worked at Cohesity, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Nimble Storage, as well as Avnet and itX Group before it was acquired.

Credit: Snowflake Nick Laidler (Snowflake)

“I am excited to join a fast growing company and to take on this new role to help further Snowflake's success across the region, working closely with our partners to support their customers eliminate data silos, boost governance, and collaboration while delivering a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies,” Laidler said.



Peter O'Connor, vice president of sales for Asia Pacific at Snowflake added Laidler’s appointment reinforces the company’s focus on regional channel organisation growth, as well as adding “specific domain experts” to Snowflake’s workforce.

“We expect Nick’s extensive experience to be pivotal as we continue to scale strategic partnerships from both a go-to-market and customer success perspective,” he said.