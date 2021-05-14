5G Networks ramps up channel play with fresh wholesale offering

5GN Wholesale will offer access to the company’s five owned and operated data centres around Australia.

Joe Demase (5G Networks) Credit: 5G Networks

Local telecommunications carrier 5G Networks is working to bolster its service capabilities to managed service providers (MSPs) with the launch of its new wholesale offering, 5GN Wholesale.

Broadly, 5GN Wholesale will offer access to the company’s five owned and operated data centres around Australia. It will also deliver high speed data connectivity to international locations in Japan, Singapore, New Zealand and North America, including connectivity services up to 100GB.

Additionally, the offering supports IP transit with DDoS capability of over 600Gb/s and 5GN cloud and bare metal services for businesses to create their own cloud environment.

5G Networks has also developed a 5GN Wholesale website and Service Ordering Portal in a bid to give partners speed and flexibility in its service delivery.

“5GN is very excited to be strengthening our partner sales channel with the launch of 5GN Wholesale, we believe the combination of our fibre network and data centre connectivity will allow our wholesale partners significant flexibility and an alternative to the traditional providers,” 5G Networks managing director Joe Demase said.

“We have been actively investing in our infrastructure footprint and now clearly demonstrate the capability to meet Australia’s accelerating demand for cloud and data centre connectivity.

“A terrific example of this capacity was our recent announcement of the 5GN fibre rollout in Sydney where we have joined both our north and south points of presence to create a network of high-speed fibre which interconnects over 80 data centres across Australia and the Asia Pacific region,” he added.

5GN sales director Garry White said the company was pleased celebrate its new channel capability with new solution offers that have been created to support and disrupt the market in accordance with what the company's customers were asking for.

“Our wholesale customers are seeking more responsive, agile digital infrastructure partners to enable their continued growth and flexibility,” White said. “Our new digital ordering portal also launched today, has been created to deliver this function and the design has been based on direct partner feedback.

The wholesale offering launch follows a series of strategic initiatives made by the telco over the past year, with the company snagging data centre services and hyper-speed data networks wholesale provider ColoAU in July and a Brisbane data centre in December, as well as digital services provider Webcentral in September, which has faced numerous challenges since then.

Earlier this year, the company finalised its lengthy and embattled acquisition bid of Webcentral Group, also listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).