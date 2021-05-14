Logicalis Australia CTO takes global tech lead role

L-R: Michael Chanter (Logicalis), Toby Alcock (Logicalis) Credit: Thomas Duryea Logicalis

Logicalis Australia CTO Toby Alcock has been promoted to head up technology globally at the managed services provider (MSP)



In the role of CTO for Logicalis Group worldwide, Alcock will focus on establishing a unified global solution strategy and vision for the UK-headquartered provider.



He will also be responsible for the development of customer services and solutions across cloud, workspace, security, and internet of things (IoT) and data — what the provider considers its four key architectures.

“Toby’s unique interest in translating technology to business outcomes will be crucial in allowing Logicalis to focus on the core technology pillars that will help our customers architect the change they need in their business,” said Michael Chanter, Logicalis Group COO, another Australian transplant for the company.

Alcock comes into the role with more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry. In his most recent prior role as Logicalis Australia’s CTO, which he started in October 2018, he was considered “instrumental” to the provider achieving its Microsoft Azure Expert MSP certification in 2020 .

He was also responsible for the global rollout of its Production Ready Cloud offering to support Logicalis’ customers worldwide.

Prior to his involvement with Logicalis, he held the role of CEO of Melbourne-based cloud service provider CNI from 1999 until its acquisition by Thomas Duryea Logicalis — the business that is now known as Logicalis Australia — in October 2018.

“I am delighted to be stepping into this new role as Group CTO to help our customers benefit from the innovative services and solutions across Logicalis’ four key architectures," Alcock said.

"I look forward to gaining a deeper understanding of our customers’ digital transformation challenges to learn how our global experts can build the solutions to help these organisations make a sustainable and cost-effective impact in their industries.”



Alcock joins the ranks of Chanter, who was also promoted from the role of Thomas Duryea Logicalis CEO in Australia to his current position of Logicalis Group COO.