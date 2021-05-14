IBM names top A/NZ business partners

​In New Zealand, ​Kiwi IBM partner CorPlan collected two awards from IBM.

The AdventOne team accepting their award. Credit: IBM

IBM has revealed the winners of its 2020 Business Partner Awards for Australia and New Zealand, awarding accolades based on the revenue the partners delivered in their respective categories last year.

The winners were:

Top SaaS partner: Cortell Australia

Top Cloud & Cognitive (Resell) Partner: Deploypartners

Top Systems Partner: AdventOne

Top Systems Partner: Meridan IT

Top Systems Integrator: Datacom Systems (AU)

Top Systems Integrator: Datacom Systems Limited

Top Embedded Agreement Solutions (Build) Partner: Dubber

Top Distributor: Tech Data Advanced Solutions (A/NZ)

Top New Logo Partner: WC Statistics

Of the winners, AdventOne recently helped Tomago migrate its SAP HANA environment from the Amazon Web Services (AWS) public cloud to on premise with IBM Power. The company used Red Hat capability by automating the process.

Cortell, meanwhile, has developed a regulatory reporting solution for the banking, finance and insurance industries using IBM’s analytics platform which has seen great success across Australia with the banks so far.

In New Zealand, Kiwi IBM partner CorPlan collected two awards from IBM, including a global award in the data and artificial intelligence (AI) business unit category for business analytics.

CorPlan and sister company Cortell Australia were the only companies from A/NZ to take out a global accolade in this year’s business unit excellence awards at IBM's annual Think conference.

The business unit award recognises partners who have demonstrated excellence and delivered exceptional client experiences as well as growth.

CorPlan and Cortell also won the 2021 IBM geography excellence award for the top Asia Pacific software-as-a-service (SaaS) partner.

CorPlan's Sydney-based kiwi co-founder, Matt Hill, said the award was fantastic recognition of the investment his teams had made in the IBM offerings.

"This award helps us, as an organisation, attract top consultants who are extremely talented, and continue to grow our team," he said.



