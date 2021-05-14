Aussie partners honoured at Sophos partner awards

Natasha Lambert (Sophos) Credit: Christine Wong

Security vendor Sophos has handed three Australian partners awards for their efforts and success over the past year.

As part of the 2021 Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) Partner Awards, the vendor praised partners that helped customers overcome the security challenges of remote working and expanded attack surfaces.

Powernet IT Solutions scored the top honour of Partner of the Year. Meanwhile, the gong for Rising Star of the Year was given to Canberra-based IT service provider Red 29. At the same time, the Distributor of the Year honour went to BlueChip Infotech.

“On behalf of Sophos, I wish to congratulate all of the winners of this year’s Partner Awards. The shift to remote working expanded organisations’ attack surfaces and created many headaches for IT at the onset of the pandemic,” said Natasha Lambert, channel director for Australia and New Zealand at Sophos.

“Meanwhile, cyber criminals will stop at nothing to penetrate these increasingly virtual networks. But this year’s winners have clearly established themselves as trusted security advisors, helping to secure organisations against these advanced threats.

"Sophos is proud to support and recognise this year’s winners that are leading the industry in delivering business-critical cyber security solutions, and we look forward to their continued success.”