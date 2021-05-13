Microsoft taps AWS’ Lizelle Hughes to lead ISV partnerships in Australia

Before joining Microsoft Hughes spent more than five-and-a-half years with AWS.

Lizelle Hughes (Microsoft) Credit: IDG (Maria Stefina)

Former Amazon Web Services (AWS) Australia and New Zealand head of partner management Lizelle Hughes has been named as Microsoft Australia’s new director of independent software vendor (ISV) partnerships.

“We can confirm that Lizelle Hughes has been appointed as the new ISV lead for Microsoft Australia and responsible for the business relationship of our local and global ISVs that sell, service and support Microsoft cloud solutions,” a Microsoft spokesperson told ARN.

“She will play a senior role in our end-to-end strategy working both internally and with our broader ecosystem,” the spokesperson added.

Before joining Microsoft, Hughes spent more than five-and-a-half years with AWS, holding the partner management leadership role in A/NZ for just over two years and, before that, as head of partner sales and success in Australia.

Hughes joined the cloud vendor giant in 2015 as partner development manager, stepping over from NetApp, where she spent more than a decade. She left NetApp in 2015 after holding the role of channel manager for several months, a position that saw her manage strategic partners in Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania.

While at NetApp, Hughes held several roles in addition to that of channel manager including solutions and alliances manager, Australia and New Zealand; alliances and solutions manager for Asia Pacific and solutions architect.

Hughes, who was awarded highly commended for the Shining Star award in the 2016 ARN Women in ICT Awards, also worked at ManageSoft -- acquired by Flexera Software in 2010 -- for half a decade, in a number of roles, including product marketing manager and systems engineer.