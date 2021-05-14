Sophos to launch Sydney PoP

Credit: Dreamstime

Security vendor Sophos is to launch a point-of-presence in a Sydney data centre in order to provide additional regional capacity for its cloud products.

The vendor will house itself in a “secure” Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centre, with all implementation, architecture, security and operations of the Sophos Central platform run by its own team.

The Sydney PoP will go live in August, as the vendor also switches on presences in Montreal, Canada and Tokyo, Japan, during the three-month period between July and September.

Sophos already has a presence in data centres across the United States, Ireland and Germany.

“As a global leader in cyber security, Sophos understands the growing need to provide solutions to data sovereignty for organisations with strict national or local regulatory or policy requirements,” said Gavin Struthers, regional vice president, Asia Pacific and Japan at Sophos.

“Additionally, with the fast and massive migration to cloud computing, some organisations simply want to store their data in a specific geographical location. With a planned data centre in Australia, Sophos would be able to address these critical business issues, both of which impact Australian cyber security buying decisions.”

“We want to make it as easy as possible for organisations and channel partners to align with Sophos for the world’s best threat protection and detection and data storage options,” he added.

The initial products and services in the portfolio with access to the new data centres include Sophos’ extended detection and response (XDR), endpoint, server, encryption, Cloud Optix, and Managed Threat Response solutions.