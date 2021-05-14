Lenovo lines up Asia Pacific channel director amid leadership shuffle

The move comes as the Chinese hardware giant shakes up its Asian leadership ranks.

Clockwise from top left: Roy Ng; Prashanth Mani; Eddie Ang; Tony Lee (Lenovo). Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo’s Asia Pacific channel general manager for small and medium business (SMB), Roy Ng, has taken on responsibility for the channel business across all segments of the vendor’s PC and smart devices business (PCSD) in the region.

The move comes as the Chinese hardware giant shakes up its Asian leadership ranks, naming new appointments across the region, three of them – including Ng – within Lenovo’s Intelligent Device Group in Asia Pacific.

Previously, Ng’s channel duties resided under the vendor’s SMB segment. Now, in his new, expanded role as director for channel in Asia Pacific, Ng will be integral in collaborating with business and channel partners to drive service-led growth across the region.

Ng also serves as the vendor’s Central Asia Pacific small and medium business (SMB) segment lead.

At the same time, Prashanth Mani, Motorola Mobility managing director for India and surrounding countries, has taken on the leadership of Lenovo’s mobile business group across Asia Pacific.

In the new role as executive director of the business unit, Mani is tasked with building on the growth achieved during the past year, leveraging the product portfolio under the Motorola brand, owned by Lenovo, and taking advantage of new opportunities offered by 5G.

As previously flagged, the vendor’s Asia Pacific general manager for its SMB segment, Takeshi Okuma, has taken up the role of CEO for Fujitsu Client Computing Limited (FCCL), a joint venture established in 2017 by Lenovo and Fujitsu, with the Development Bank of Japan.

Okuma succeeds Kuniaki Saito, who has been appointed Chairman of FCCL.

Former e-commerce director at Lenovo Japan Tony Lee has, in turn, succeeded Okuma as executive director of Lenovo’s SMB segment in Asia Pacific, and is responsible for driving growth across Lenovo's expanding portfolio from PCs, workstations, tablets, smart devices to services and solutions. He will also be responsible for the options, product, visual and mid-market teams.

Meanwhile, executive director and general management of Lenovo's PC and smart devices business in the corporate and public sectors across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea, Eddie Ang, has been appointed as executive director and head of the relationship segment, Asia Pacific.

In this role, Ang will oversee key corporate and public sector business relationships across the region, as well as original equipment manufacturer (OEM), profit manager and workstation teams.

Ang succeeds Stuart King, who is now general manager, global head of education systems and solutions at Lenovo, leading the company’s worldwide education segment.

It is hoped the new appointments, some of which were effective from April, will help to drive continued business growth as the company expands its offerings in the region.

“As our customers continue their transformation journeys, in their businesses, education, and personal lives, we aim to support them with the full resources of Lenovo in technology hardware, solutions and services,” said Lenovo Asia Pacific president Amar Babu, who was himself promoted in March to his current role from his prior position as vice president of Lenovo Services Operations.

“Putting the right team in place to make this happen will ensure that we can deliver on this promise and bring our vision – smarter technology for all – to life,” he added.

The latest figures from industry analyst firm Canalys revealed that Lenovo continued to maintain its lead in the total global PC market, including desktops, notebooks and tablets, shipping 24 million units and posting year-on-year growth of 66.5 per cent in the three months ending 31 March.