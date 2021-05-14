NetStrategy ramps up sales drive with Anna Perez hire

Anna Perez (NetStrategy) Credit: NetStrategy

Sydney IT service provider and consultancy NetStrategy has doubled down on its sales and marketing efforts with the appointment of channel talent Anna Perez.

The education sector specialist hired Perez from Nortec IT, where she served as national sales and marketing manager.

In her new role as NetStrategy director of sales and marketing, Perez will be tasked with accelerating the company’s other focus sectors of health, government and financial services.

Prior to joining Nortec last year, Perez held senior roles at the likes of ASI Solutions, Arrow ECS and Hemisphere Technologies.

Speaking to ARN, Perez said: “We have overcome and sadly, in some instances, still battling such a tragic and confusing time with COVID, forcing new working, learning and recreational measures.

“Whilst difficult to adopt at first, a true appreciation for certain technologies would be realised like video conferencing, cloud collaboration tools and multiple layers of advanced security. As a result of the pandemic, what has become very topical is consulting and services; buying best of breed does not necessarily equip you, however, the assurance of having services being maintained by a reputable organisation, ensuring an 'always on' methodology, is key.

“I had believed that nothing could surpass my experience at Compaq Australia, more than 20 years ago, being witness to the introduction of the very first mobile education devices. I amusingly recall that they had to be wheeled in but remember how privileged I felt at the time in being a part of this incredible milestone.”

Perez will report to NetStrategy CEO James Boyle, who founded the company in 1987. Providing offerings in consulting, managed services, procurement and project support, NetStrategy maintains a technology, platform and vendor agnostic stance in terms of vendor relationships.

Credit: NetStrategy James Boyle (NetStrategy)

According to Boyle, over 85 per cent of our NetStrategy’s staff are technical and have a heavy focus on professional development.

Speaking to ARN, he added: “I’m pleased to welcome Anna to lead our growing sales and marketing teams. With her experience and industry contacts, along with our increased focus on growing our national presence, I’m confident we will continue to see strong growth in all target sectors as the economy recovers from COVID-19. We were fortunate in that we continued to grow in 2020.”