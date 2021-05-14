Cofense signs up Netpoleon as A/NZ distie

Credit: Dreamstime

Netpoleon has added email threat detection and response platform Cofense to its distribution portfolio for Australia.

The distributor will roll out Cofense’s managed security service provider’s program, aiming to tackle security breaches caused by ransomware, business email compromise (BEC) attacks and credential phishing among customers.

Through this partnership, Netpoleon will provide a comprehensive end-to-end solution to help managed security service providers (MSSP) remediate phishing attacks once they are inside a customer’s network.

The platform is powered by a global network of people actively detecting, reporting and sharing phishing information, providing end user training using phishing simulations based on real threats.

It also offers the ability to easily report suspicious emails for analysis; automation to cluster and analyse phishing campaigns and the removal of phishing threats from all mailboxes impacted.

The move follows Cofense's acquisition of Cyberfish, a move aimed at bolstering its email protection, detection and response capabilities.

“Netpoleon is pleased to be partnering with Cofense as a distributor to promote the Cofense Phishing Detection and Response (PDR) Platform, alongside launching a managed Cofense MSSP service to select channel partners in Australia,” said Paul Lim, regional director for Australia and New Zealand at Netpoleon.

“This is part of Netpoleon’s concerted effort to continually offer best of breed security solutions across Australia, and reinforce Cofense’s commitment to the channel community. The recent Cyberfish acquisition cements Cofense’s commitment to offering partners and customers best of breed phishing protection solution.”

Netpoleon also recently signed up another threat intelligence vendor, Anomali, alongside other security players including Thales and SentinelOne.