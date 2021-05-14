RBA hunts for partners to bring service management system into the cloud

Solution must integrate with the Bank’s Azure Active Directory.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has launched a hunt for partners to migrate its service management system onto a software-as-a-service cloud platform.

The government body is seeking a platform that will integrate with its Microsoft Azure Active Directory and support 1,600 end-users.

According to the request for proposal, the system supports multiple service desks that provide support for IT, workplace, human resources, finance, risk management and workplace health and safety, and payment settlements services.

“The Bank is seeking the technology, implementation and integration services for a cloud-based service management solution which provides integrated capabilities across the following functional areas,” RBA said in the proposal.

“The tool is expected to operate in both office and mobile environments with user request and approval workflows available on mobile phones and tablet devices.”

The proposal outlines the following integration requirements for the new solution; Azure single sign-on (SSO); Microsoft Exchange; and Microsoft Sentinel.

The successful provider must offer on-site support during user acceptance testing and two weeks of support post-implementation, alongside ongoing 24/7 maintenance support once the implementation is completed.

Implementation of the full suite is expected to be complete by August 2022, while the deadline for responding to the request for proposal (RFP) stands at 9 June 2021.