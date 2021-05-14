Australia’s Venture Consulting snapped up by Altman Solon

As part of the acquisition, all of Venture Consulting’s employees will join Altman Solon.

Justin Jameson (L), David Bornstein (R) (Altman Solon) Credit: Altman Solon

US-based strategy consulting firm Altman Solon has struck a deal to acquire Australian consulting firm Venture Consulting.

The move sees the consulting firms, both of which focus on the telecommunications, media, and technology (TMT) sectors, cement a long-running client services partnership.

From 10 May, Venture Consulting will start operating as part of Altman Solon in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) under the leadership of Justin Jameson, founder of Venture Consulting, and David Bornstein, former associate partner at management consulting firm Oliver Wyman, where he was co-lead of the company’s A/NZ communications, media and technology practice.

“I am delighted that my team and I are joining a global consulting firm that shares our values and passion for TMT,” Jameson said. “After 11 years building close relationships with our clients, this is an exciting next step for them, and all of our team who are making the transition with us today to expand Altman Solon’s impressive global reputation in Australia and NZ and provide significant value for our clients.”

With Venture Consulting under Altman Solon ownership, the global firm now has 11 offices worldwide, including a new office in Singapore which opened earlier this year.

The new Sydney and Singapore offices now serve as dual Asia Pacific (APAC) hubs for the company, meeting the region’s growing demand.

“We have enjoyed a strong partnership with Justin and the Venture Consulting team for several years,” Rory J. Altman, managing partner of Altman Solon, said. “Having worked together to deliver high-quality work for our Australia and New Zealand clients it was clear from the beginning that we shared a common set of values.

“We are excited to formalise this next step in our relationship and demonstrate Altman Solon’s commitment to the TMT sectors in Asia Pacific,” he added.