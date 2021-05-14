More APJ leaders exit VMware

Credit: VMware

Two more senior local VMware figures have left the vendor amid the turbulence of its impending spin-off from Dell Technologies.

Sydney-based senior distribution manager Karen Delaney announced her upcoming departure from VMware on 8 May after almost four years with the company.

Before joining VMware in 2017, Delaney held senior channel roles at Zscaler and Sophos. Writing on LinkedIn, she said: “So as I exit the VMware office for the last time......I would like to thank the extended team for your support and wish you all every success in the future.

“Thank you to all the [disties] and channel partners I’ve had the pleasure to work with, you know who you are....... I look forward to our paths crossing again in the future.”

At the same time, the vendor’s Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) vice president for enterprise Arun Kumar Parameswaran announced his departure after seven years, telling followers on LinkedIn of his new role with Salesforce.

Also writing on LinkedIn, Parameswaran said: “I want to take this opportunity to thank all my colleagues, partners and most importantly customers who were part of this incredible journey. Your support and encouragement allowed us to achieve some incredible milestones along the way but more importantly has given me memories.”

Salesforce reportedly announced in late March it had chosen Parameswaran to become its new senior vice president and managing director of sales and distribution in India from early May.

The departures come amid a flurry of change at VMware as the virtualisation vendor prepares to be spun-off by its parent company Dell Technologies.

At the same time, locally, the vendor has undergone major changes with its distribution model, having recently appointed Dicker Data as a new distributor in Australia, keeping Ingram Micro and terminating Tech Data.

This is in addition to Rhipe and Westcon remaining within the VMware Cloud Provider Program (VCPP) and Dell Technologies continuing to distribute VMware solutions, first revealed locally in early 2018.

Other high profile local figures have also recently departed the company, including senior director and head of commercial business and channels for Australia and New Zealand Kerrie-Anne Turner, who has since joined Telstra.

Her exit was followed by that of A/NZ director of channels Neels du Plooy, who left in February and later took on the role of Citrix’s new director of channels and alliances in A/NZ.

Globally, VMware announced it planned to lay off roughly 310 employees across the company in what the vendor called a “workforce rebalancing” strategy.

The vendor has been asked to comment on the latest local departures.