Shine Solutions hires AGL’s David Broeren to lead digital transformation

David Broeren (Shine Solutions Group) Credit: Shine Solutions Group

Melbourne-headquartered IT consultancy Shine Solutions Group has turned to energy giant AGL to find its newest executive leader.

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner has hired David Broeren as its new general manager of digital transformation, tasking him with boosting its innovation footprint among large enterprise and government customers.

Broeren previously held senior digital and leadership roles with the likes of NAB, Australia Post and most recently AGL Energy, where he last served as GM for integrated energy technology.

“For over 15 years I’ve repeatedly engaged Shine as a trusted delivery partner,” explained Broeren. “They've been fundamental in pretty much all of my proudest career achievements – like putting nab.com.au onto AWS.

“Shine has always been a partner in it for the long haul, quietly innovating at the leading edge of technology, often well ahead of industry hype.

“I'm humbled to join the Shine team that leads with integrity and puts its people and customers first,” he added.

Founded in 1998, Shine has offices in Melbourne and Sydney and has partnerships with Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform, as well as AWS.

According to Shine, it was one of the developers of the Australian Federal Government’s COVIDsafe app, and recent AWS projects for the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

“David offers a great depth of experience in both leading, and consulting to, digital transformation projects,” Shine’s CEO and founder Mark Johnson said.

“I’ve long admired him for the attitude he has to nurturing and investing in people in order to deliver business value. Most of all, having worked on projects with David in past years, I have great respect for his integrity.”