Klarrio tunes APRA AMCOS into AWS

The new system takes the strengths of the existing system and adds cloud-based capabilities.

Credit: Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash

Music rights management organisation APRA AMCOS has brought on systems integrator (SI) Klarrio to update its on-premises processing system, bringing it into Amazon Web Services' (AWS) cloud.



Known in full as the Australasian Performing Right Association Limited (APRA) and Australasian Mechanical Copyright Owners Society (AMCOS), APRA AMCOS operates as a music rights management provider that services Australian and New Zealand songwriters and music publishers, helping them to receive royalties when their music is played or copied.

With the planned upgrade, the organisation is set to take its on-premises, single-threaded processing system and turn it into a cloud-based, distribution processing platform powered by AWS.

Although APRA AMCOS' older system "served it very well", the massive increase in digital delivery spurred the need for a more scalable system.

APRA AMCO was also looking to use modern open-source technologies and tools that would eliminate licensing costs, on-premise hardware costs and provide a “future-proof” architecture.

The project began with a proof of concept in October 2019, followed by additional upgrades since January 2020. Currently, new upgrades are still being added to the system with the potential timeline to extend until early-to-mid-2022.



The new system utilises the strengths of the existing system and adds cloud-based capabilities, according to APRA AMCOS chief digital and data officer Mihir Rughani, allowing it to adapt and scale its royalty payment processes for ongoing growth and technology changes.

Credit: Supplied Mihir Rughani ( APRA AMCOS)

“Our goal is to build an architecture that gives us greater flexibility, faster processing times, and lower costs going forward,” Rughani said. “We have already made significant progress in all three areas, and we plan to keep enhancing our system’s functionality in the months ahead.”



Wagdy Samir, CEO of Klarrio Asia Pacific, added that the new system streamlines the royalty payment matching pipeline, which he claims is the “very backbone of APRA AMCOS’ business”.

In addition to the streamlining of the royalty payment matching pipeline, the new system is also set to automate processes that were previously manual and eliminate data migration concerns, Klarrio claimed.

Other benefits, according to the SI, include the addition of flexibility to accommodate future applications and the minimisation of up-front investment costs.