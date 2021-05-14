Alloys bags HP large printer distribution for Australia

Alloys will be showcasing the HP LFP solutions in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane showrooms during May.

Paul Harman - CEO, Alloys Credit: Alloys

Victoria-headquartered distributor Alloys has signed an agreement to sell HP large format printing (LFP) solutions in Australia.

The deal provides Alloys with access to HP’s LFP solutions including the HP DesignJet Aqueous wide format, HP Low Volume Latex, and HP Pagewide printer’s categories.

“[The] HP range of Large Format Printers is a perfect addition to our portfolio because it advances our market leading position in this market. HP have a significant investment in this category and match our desire for great product delivered with expertise,” said Paul Harman, Alloys CEO.

“This partnership with HP LFP and Alloys provides the channel with an opportunity to source these products from a specialist distributor who is set up to assist with everything in the sales process.

"We believe we can help HP and the partners grow the opportunities for sales of HP LFP products in Australia.”

Last year, Alloys, a specialist in audio visual, print and tech inked a distribution agreement with US-based interactive display vendor ViewSonic.