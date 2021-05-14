EFEX hires Anthony Roberts as first COO

Follows acquisition of The BMS Group earlier this year.

Anthony Roberts (EFEX) Credit: EFEX

Sydney managed services provider EFEX Group has appointed Anthony Roberts its first chief operating officer as part of its growth plan across Australia.

Roberts joins EFEX from business finance solutions provider Grow Asset Finance — formerly Eclipx Commercial — where he was managing director.

He previously held leadership roles at GE Capital, CIT and Humm — formerly known as Flexigroup. In his new role, Roberts will be tasked with enhancing EFEX’s growth strategy in regional Australia, expanding the business through acquisition, product diversification and innovation.

“I’m delighted to be joining such a passionate and driven team,” he said. “My goal, as well as driving cross-functional growth at EFEX, is to ensure that regional Australian businesses have the support and technology services they need to thrive and succeed in a post-pandemic world. It's an exciting time to join a company that is so well-positioned for this next phase of growth.”

Founded in 2013, EFEX offers managed print services, voice and data, infrastructure-as-a-service and device-as-a-service, boasting vendor partnerships such as Kyocera, Fuji Xerox, Dell, Microsoft and Over the Wire.

His appointment follows EFEX’s acquisition of Wollongong-based The BMS Group in February as part of its plan to reach 50 branches by 2023.

Nick Sheehan, CEO at EFEX, added that Roberts’ "unrivalled experience in B2B finance and sales, combined with his dedication and passion, will no doubt help accelerate EFEX’s already impressive growth trajectory and further expansion into regional Australia”.