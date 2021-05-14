Pegasystems launches new partner program

Credit: Dreamstime

Software vendor Pegasystems has launched a new “streamlined” partner program which it claims will help partners accelerate digital transformation programs.

According to the vendor, the Pega Partners program will enable clients to easily identify and collaborate with the right pre-qualified partners across a range of technology and industry solutions.

These include intelligent automation, customer service and engagement. The program will also include centralised resources, including a new Pega Partner portal and updated Pega Marketplace.

“This will help ensure Pega and its partners are in lockstep to quickly and efficiently deliver solutions that drive impactful client outcomes,” the vendor said.

Channel partners will now have “merit-based” designations that customers can tap into for transformation project. Pega will also offer updated training and technical requirements that will “help partners to up-level their skills to the benefit of their clients”

“Our partners are central to our business, our clients’ success, and our long-term growth goals,” said Carola Cazenave, vice president, global partner ecosystems, Pegasystems. “This announcement represents a significant milestone in delivering on our promise to our clients and partners to expand our partner ecosystem value.

"We worked extremely closely with our partners on program development to ensure their interests are aligned with the new framework. We look forward to continuing to deliver high-value impact in all we do with, and for, the Pega Partners ecosystem.”