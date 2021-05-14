Infosys inks strategic Deakin University partnership

Deakin's Geelong Campus Credit: Deakin Uni

Global digital services and consulting partner Infosys has joined forces with Deakin University to develop a strategic action plan for research, innovation and skill development across the ICT and digital services sector.

The collaboration also includes the establishment of Infosys’ Living Labs concept at Deakin’s Geelong campus in Victoria.

Living Labs will offer innovation-as-a-service to clients and partners by bringing together expertise in business, technology and design, and will also be submitting a proposal to the Victorian Government for co-investing in the venture.

The agreement will also enable Infosys to contribute to Deakin’s Geelong-based innovation ecosystem in smart manufacturing, ICT, energy and utilities, and will leverage the uni’s existing infrastructure at its Waurn Ponds Campus to collaborate with incubators and research projects.

As a key component of the partnership, Deakin will allocate PhD scholarships in collaboration with Infosys in specific areas of mutual interest.

“This is co-innovation at its best and demonstrates our continued investment in driving innovation and building digital skills in Victoria,” Infosys vice president and regional head of delivery and operations Ashok Mysore said.

“This collaboration has a particular focus on bringing innovative energy, utilities and smart manufacturing solutions to market”.

Deakin vice-chancellor professor Iain Martin said the establishment of the Infosys Living Labs in regional Victoria was another step forward for the university and the region, and will help develop the local community through the creation of new products and services and enhancing job opportunities.

The two organisations will also explore creating new products and solutions through the uni’s commercial arm, DeakinCo and will develop a talent pool for the ICT, digital and consulting sector in consultation with Infosys and the Victorian government. Infosys will also offer opportunities for internships and employment for Deakin graduates and students.