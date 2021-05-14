Telstra partner falls victim to cyber attack

Credit: Dreamstime

Melbourne-based telecommunications provider Schepisi Communications has fallen victim to a cyber attack, potentially exposing information associated with tens of thousands of SIM cards.

According to The Australian, an unknown attacker posted a ransom note on the dark web saying “it had a large amount of data on mobile devices, tens of thousands of SIM cards … financial information, contracts, banking information and much more.”



Telstra’s cyber team are currently working with Schepisi to help resolve the issue, which according to The Australian, resulted in the company’s website being offline for days.

According to a Telstra spokesperson, no sensitive personal information was included in the data.



“We’ve been in contact with the dealer and have been told some “high level" Telstra business customer information, such as mobile phone numbers, may have been accessed from its order fulfilment system,” the spokesperson said. “We employ strict guidelines for how our partners access and store customer data. No Telstra systems were breached as part of the attack.”

Schepisi Communications was founded 30 years ago by Andrew Schepisi and is an accredited Telstra Whole of Business partner, providing services in voice, mobiles and data nationally to mid-market and enterprise customers.

It offers a vast range of Telstra products including business phone systems, mobile phones, mobile data, fixed voice and data services.

ARN has reached out to Schepisi for comment.