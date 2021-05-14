Accenture acquires Aussie OT player Electro 80

Ian Halse, Mike Kelly and Sergej Divkovic (Electro 80) Credit: Electro 80

Accenture has acquired Australian Schneider Electric and Rockwell Automation partner Electro 80 in a bid to ramp up its industrial presence.

According to the AFR, Accenture paid $30 million for the Perth-headquartered operational technology (OT) specialist, whose clients span mining, energy, engineering, construction and utility companies.

Founded in 1987, Electro 80 provides automation, electrical, instrumentation, safety, networking and industrial IT services, as well as solutions encompassing the design and support of equipment, installation and commissioning.

It has more than 100 employees across Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne who cover operations support and client training.

“Combining our team’s deep digital and OT expertise with Accenture’s end-to-end capabilities presents immense opportunities for our employees and clients,” Sergej Divkovi, Electro 80’s managing director said.

“As part of Accenture, we will bring integrated solutions at scale that transform the way capital projects are planned, managed and executed. These can help new and existing clients drive new revenue and growth.”

According to the AFR, Divkovi, will become an MD at Accenture as a result of the acquisition, along with chief engineer Ian Halse and engineering director Mike Kelly.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Electro 80 team into our resources practice, which helps clients digitise and optimise their operations at scale,” said Glenn Heppell, Accenture’s resources lead for Australia and New Zealand.

“Electro 80 brings to Accenture a strong industry footprint with clients in priority industries. By working together with Electro 80, we can ensure our resources clients can better detect and address quality issues, more accurately prevent machine failure in their operations, and most importantly, innovate for the future.”

The move follows Accenture’s recent purchase of Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner Olikka and trans-Tasman SAP and cloud solutions technology firm Zag.