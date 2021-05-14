Ingram Micro inks distribution deal with UiPath

Will provide UiPath support for resellers through a new business team.

Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro has signed a global distribution deal with robotic process automation (RPA) software vendor UiPath for its entire product portfolio, covering both Australia and New Zealand.

Under the agreement, which commenced on 1 May, Ingram Micro will also provide UiPath support for resellers through a new business team.

This support will include partner enablement, demand generation, sales, pre-sales and commercial fulfilment to drive RPA market growth.

The move to build out a dedicated business team mirrors the approach Ingram Micro has taken in India, where it struck a distribution deal with the vendor in 2018.

According to Tim Ament, Ingram Micro's senior vice president and chief country executive for Australia and New Zealand, the distributor is looking to push both current and potential partners to take up RPA solutions in their offerings.

“The RPA market is an exciting area and we believe that by combining our resources and reseller network with UiPath’s leading technology that together we can expand the market ... significantly," he said.

“We look forward to collaborating with our new and existing partners to grow their RPA business together with UiPath.”

Andrea Van Uen-Smith, Australian and New Zealand marketing director at UiPath, claimed the agreement “will change how we do business together”.

"[The agreement] puts the power of UiPath’s leading automation platform and Ingram Micro’s vast global infrastructure and deep market insights to work for our partners,” she said.

This is the latest agreement to come out of Ingram Micro that impacts its partners and follows its multi-year joint investment deal between its cloud division and Amazon Web Services (AWS) back in March.

That deal, which expands an existing collaboration agreement between the two companies, will broadly see Ingram Micro Cloud bolster relationships with system integrators (SIs) and value-added resellers (VARs) for AWS through partner enablement and support initiatives.

This includes sales and technical enablement, practice development, business and financial support services.

