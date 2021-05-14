Intervolve, TPG and Unisys join SA govt managed platform services panel

Follows launch of the new $301.5 million panel.

Credit: Dreamstime

The South Australian government has added three new technology players to its recently launched $301.5 million managed platform services (MPS) panel.

Three companies — Intervolve, TPG Network and Unisys — will sit on the panel for the next three years with the option of a three-year extension.

The inclusion of the trio brings the SA managed platform services panel up to 19 partners, leaving room for two more to join the 21-strong roster.

SA’s strategic procurement branch put out the call for a managed platform services panel last year to replace Distributed Computing Support Services (DCSS) and Hosting Services Panel arrangements, the former of which expired last June, and the latter will end this October.

The three will join the likes of 5G Networks, Advent One, Atos, Blue Crystal Solutions, Datacom, Data#3, DWS, DCI Data Centres, Empired, Iocane, NTT, Satalyst, Tata Consultancy Services and Your DC.

Meanwhile, former DCSS contractors DXC Technology and NEC also have places on the new panel arrangement.

Intervolve is an SA-owned data centre with a national and internationally strong presence in 11 data centres across Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It will provide hosted server management as part of the panel.

It will be joined by global IT services firm Unisys, which will deploy its hyperscale cloud management services for the SA platform.

Meanwhile, telecommunications player TPG will be on board to supply ‘unmanaged co-location hosted services’, according to the SA website.