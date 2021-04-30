Optus to cull 3G service on 2100MHz network

Optus Wholesale service provider customers using the 2100MHz spectrum will be affected from April 2022.

Credit: Credit: Photo 43950693 © Tktktk - Dreamstime.com

Optus is planning to switch off its 3G network on the 2100MHz spectrum from April 2022 as part of a wider technology overhaul.

The Australian telecommunications provider plans to redeploy 3G 2100MHz spectrum assets to 4G and 5G in order to support the latter’s growth across the country.

After April 2022, Optus will no longer offer a dual-band 3G network and instead will offer 3G services via its 900MHz spectrum band only.

Customers with a 2100MHz-only 3G device will need to upgrade their device to have 4G LTE capability to access the Optus network, while Optus wholesale service provider customers using the 2100MHz network will also be affected.

The telco claimed the upgrade will enable new consumer and enterprise use cases such as industrial automation, plus augmented and virtual reality.

Devices that will be affected include Samsung GT-S7580L, Nokia N95-2 and Apple iPad (A1430).

“In the last 12 months we have really seen our customers embrace 5G technology with taking up of 5G enabled devices growing significantly. It’s important that our spectrum assets are working well for customers, enabling them to truly benefit from innovative and emerging technologies on our world-class networks as they move to new and more advanced 4G and 5G devices,” said Lambo Kanagaratnam, Optus managing director networks.

“We know that our customers are using more data than ever. They’re downloading, sharing and streaming content, using apps and connecting with friends and colleagues virtually.

"In order to support this thirst for connectivity, it’s vital that we evolve our network and redeploying our 2100MHz spectrum assets to better accommodate next-generation technologies is an important step in achieving this.”