Logicalis Australia GM Damian Zammit ascends to services head

Damian Zammit (Logicalis Australia) Credit: Logicalis Australia

Logicalis Australia has promoted Damian Zammit to the role of director of services, handing him responsibility for its entire services portfolio.



Reporting to the outgoing Australia CEO Michael Chanter, Zammit will now lead the provider’s global lifecycle services strategy.

This will include consulting and advisory, transformation services and the managed services operations within Australia.

Based in Melbourne, Zammit previously ran profit and loss operations in the role of Australia general manager, also leading five business units named the ‘transformation division’.

He first joined what-was-then Thomas Duryea Consulting in 2010 as a senior systems consultant, rising through the ranks over the ensuing decade.

“I am excited to lead Logicalis' life-cycle services with a core mission to drive top-line growth across our extensive services portfolio, adoption and roll out of global go-to-market solutions and accelerate our local innovations,” Zammit said.

The move follows a series of changes at Logicalis, including its rebranding from Thomas Duryea Logicalis to simply Logicalis Australia as part of a global re-alignment under its UK-based parent company.

It also comes as Chanter himself takes on a new role as Logicalis Group chief operating officer, for which he plans to move to the UK next year.

Zammit confirmed his role is not a replacement for Chanter’s and that the company is still seeking a replacement to lead Australia.

Commenting on Zammit’s ascension, Chanter added: “As we evolve our strategy globally to deliver a portfolio of services that align with customers' needs, we need a clear vision and cohesive approach to bring this to life for our customers.

“Damian’s extensive services experience and commercial acumen will drive this forward for Logicalis Australia.”