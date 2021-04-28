Denodo nabs Red Hat talent as A/NZ VP

Responsible for developing and accelerating growth in the A/NZ region for the vendor.

Credit: Photo 217115435 © Transversospinales | Dreamstime.com

Data virtualisation software vendor Denodo has appointed Benjamin Henshall as vice president of Australia and New Zealand, coming into the role after 13 years with Red Hat.



In the newly created position, Henshall will be responsible for developing and accelerating growth in the A/NZ region, building on existing relationships with customers and expanding Denodo’s partner ecosystem.

In addition, Henshall will also oversee sales, marketing, partner relationships and service delivery.

His appointment follows a period of expansion for the vendor, with it looking to accelerate growth in all of its markets.

“Benjamin arrives at Denodo with an outstanding track record in open platform software and big data integration,” said Angel Vina, CEO of Denodo.

“He has extensive experience across the region, and a large, valuable network of contacts from both the local channel and vertical industries across A/NZ. We know he will prove to be a valuable asset to the company as we accelerate our growth in the region.”

Credit: Denodo Benjamin Henshall (Denodo)

That experience includes his time at Red Hat, where he was most recently its general manager for Southeast Asian markets from October 2019 to April 2021.



Prior to this, he also held positions at Oracle, Teleperformance, BEA Systems and Attache Software.

“I have been closely following Denodo’s worldwide growth, specifically in the A/NZ region for the last few years,” Henshall said.

“I personally know the data related pain points of many organizations in the territory and I definitely believe Denodo has the right product to solve many of those problems. My near terms focus will be to build the awareness of Denodo’s product and solution, not only working with my colleagues at Denodo but our amazing partner ecosystem in the A/NZ region.”