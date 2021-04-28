SMARTECH moves home base from Hong Kong to Sydney

Vincent Nair (SMARTECH Business Systems) Credit: SMARTECH Business Systems

IT and managed services provider SMARTECH Business Systems has relocated its headquarters from Hong Kong to Sydney, citing its former home base country's “significant political unrest” as part of the reason behind the move.



Broadly, SMARTECH provides graphics technology solutions, B2B payment platforms and e-commerce solutions for postal systems and B2B clients.

The decision to move away from Hong Kong, according to CEO Vincent Nair, is due to not wanting to maintain operations in a country with an unstable political climate.

“Due to the complexities of running an international business headquartered in Hong Kong at a time of significant political unrest we took the decision to relocate our HQ to my home country,” he said.

However, the Hong Kong market is expected to still be considered a mainstay of SMARTECH’s Asian business going forward.

Meanwhile, in addition to being Nair’s home country, the provider also currently employs over 135 staff in Australia, with the company labelling Australia’s economy as “resilient” during the ongoing pandemic.

“Australian investors are choosing to invest their money closer to home and back companies that directly participate in the Australian economy,” Nair added.

In addition to the Australian economy, the company also sees “immense” growth opportunities in the energy, resources, technology and food and beverages sectors by moving its headquarters.

The decision to set up its headquarters in Sydney follows its acquisition of Quadient Oceania back in January, which saw it gain its graphics operations and mail-related solutions distribution activities in Australia and New Zealand.

Past the move and the Quadient buy, SMARTECH has its sights on acquiring more companies in the future, hoping to complement its portfolio in the cyber security and big data analytics sectors, as well as strengthen its reseller network in Oceania.