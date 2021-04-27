Aussie tech companies clean up with $6.9M cyber security grant splash

Several Australian channel players have reaped new grants for cyber security training from the Department of Industry, Science and Technology.

IT service providers and managed security service providers will account for roughly 40 per cent of the department’s Cyber Security Business Connect and Protect Program, which is providing a total of $6.9 million to help minimise small- to medium-sized enterprises' (SMEs') security risks.

In total, 14 businesses have been chosen to receive grants that will help businesses identify security risks and take active steps to secure their systems.

Technology players from the likes of IT Connexion, Loyal I.T. Solutions, CyberCX, First Focus, Real World Technology Solutions and Concept Data will share $2.7 million between them from the grant.

Other recipients include the likes of the Queensland Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Western Sydney University.

The latter will fund its Oz Cyber Security Aid Centre in Parramatta, which has received a $745,920 grant. The university will partner with four NSW cyber security companies to set up an online call line and physical Cyber Security Aid Centre.

“SMEs make up 99 per cent of all Australian businesses and employ about half our workforce, so it is essential to our economy and national security that SMEs continue to expand and improve their digital capabilities in a secure way,” said Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Christian Porter.

“The assistance provided through this grant program will support businesses in recognising cyber risks and opportunities, particularly in the wake of the strong digital uptake during the COVID-19 pandemic.”